Nick Nets Nab Nice Nielsen Numbers

Nickelodeon soared to the top of basic cable’s prime-time Nielsen ranks last week, and Nick at Nite wasn’t far behind.

For the first time, Nick and Nick at Nite reported their ratings separately. Nickelodeon programs until 9 p.m., when Nick at Nite takes over with classic TV.

For the week of March 29 to April 4, Nickelodeon nabbed an average 2.7 rating in prime with 3.38 million viewers. Nick at Nite chimed in with a 1.6 average rating and 1.85 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

April 3 was a big night for Nick. The Kids Choice Awards nabbed 5.26 million viewers. Its lead-in SpongeBob SquarePants was even better, harvesting 5.4 million viewers. New animated series Danny Phantom debuted after the awards show, drawing 2.67 million viewers.

Elsewhere in cable, USA Network finished the week with a hearty 2.1 rating and 2.4 million viewers. Original movie Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss, starring Sopranos daughter Jamie Lynn DiScala, attracted 3.65 million viewers March 29.

Rounding out the top five were TBS Superstation (2.0 and 2.38 million viewers); TNT (1.9 and 2.13 million viewers); ESPN (1.6 and 1.88 million viewers) and Disney Channel (1.6 and 1.84 million viewers).