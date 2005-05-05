Nick Mobile Launches on Verizon

Verizon has added Nickelodeon content to its V Cast cell-phone wireless broadband multimedia service.

First up on Nick Mobile, starting today, May 5, will be music videos from Nick Jr. shows including Dora the Explorer, Blue’s Clues, The Backyardigans and LazyTown. Nickelodeon content will be added this summer.

Currently, Verizon delivers a mix of short-form video content, including from ESPN, CNN, E!, Fox Sports, and one-minute "mobisodes" of Fox's drama, 24; as well as access to games, movie clips, and e-mail.

The V CAST service costs $15 a month, plus $149.99 for the video phone.