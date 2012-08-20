Nick Matesi: A Disaster Helps Define a Station’s Digital Value

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

Nick Matesi was headed to Home

Depot in Monument, Colo., on Saturday,

June 23, when he saw a plume

of smoke rising from the nearby mountains.



As vice president and general manager of a

local television station in

Colorado Springs, Gray’s

KKTV, smoke meant

something different to

Matesi than it did to most

people. He turned his

car around and headed

in to work.

Once he arrived, Matesi

and his entire staff all but

remained in the newsroom

for the next week

as the Waldo Canyon fire

began a burn that would

eventually destroy more

than 18,000 acres and

346 homes. “We kicked in Saturday at 1 p.m.,

and we didn’t stop,” he says. “Every time we

would think about going back to regular programming,

the thing would blow up again.”

While KKTV covered the fire for 130 hours

straight, preempting

all of its scheduled

programming, the station

and its staff also

was going full bore on

its digital platforms to

keep locals informed—

using Facebook and

Twitter, in particular,

to answer questions,

check rumors and deliver

alerts. The station’s

Facebook fans

increased by 87%,

jumping to 47,835

from 25,351, and its

Twitter followers increased 40%, to 10,365

from 7,369.

The staff, led by Phil Tenser, KKTV director

of new media, also kept the station’s main

website updated with text, photos, video and

maps and immediately built out a special section

to track the fire. Page views of the site

jumped from an average of 40,000 per day

to more than 5.5 million, while bringing in

nearly 1.2 million unique visitors.

Through everything, the staff was all

about engagement, with a goal of responding

to each post and tweet within an hour.

“At one point, we were responding and posting

so fast, Facebook’s algorithms started to

assume we were spam, and threatened to kill

our account,” Matesi says.

It was a long stretch of days, but it was

worth it: “This is the kind of coverage that

people need,” Matesi says. “This is what we’re

here for.”