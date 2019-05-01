Nick Hornby’s Next Novel Tackles Brexit

Nick Hornby, creator of the SundanceTV series State of the Union, will tackle Brexit in his next novel. Hornby said the book will be titled Just Like You, and described it as “a contemporary love story set mostly in the year of the referendum, the Brexit referendum.”

The novel was recently completed. He said it will be released “hopefully this year.”

State of the Union, starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd as a sparring husband and wife hashing out their issues in a pub just before marriage counseling sessions, premieres May 6.

Hornby’s novels include High Fidelity, which is being adapted to series at Hulu, and About a Boy. His screenplays include the films Brooklyn and An Education.

High Fidelity was published in 1995. The film had John Cusack as the top-five list making record store owner. Zoe Kravitz has the lead role in the TV series, which is set in the present time. Hornby said he’s helping out “a little bit” with the TV project.

“A lot has happened to music and our way of consuming music over the last 20 years and the [series] reflects that,” he said. “But it’s very much the same spirit.”