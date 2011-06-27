Nick Grad, Executive VP, Original Programming, FX

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

For Nick Grad, working in television is something

of a family affair. As FX’s executive VP of original programming,

Grad is responsible for all drama and comedy

series development for the network, but he has

been surrounded by the business his whole life. His

father was an executive at Twentieth Television and

his uncle is the famed sitcom director James Burrows;

Grad interned and worked as a production assistant

on Burrows’ Cheers.

His first job out of college was as an assistant at the fledgling Fox Broadcasting, when the network was only

on two nights a week. “It was a very exciting place to

be,” Grad says of his job there, in which all rough cuts

and scripts were delivered to him. “Even though I was

low man on the totem pole, I was the fulcrum for how

everything was distributed to FBC.”

After spending six years at Columbia Tri-Star, where

he managed the studio’s current programming for six

different networks, Grad now enjoys being a curator

of programming at FX. “One of the things that makes

this job great is my taste and gut and what I would

gravitate to as a viewer are so in sync with what the

brand is here,” he says.

Since becoming head of FX’s original programming

in 2005, Grad has developed numerous series, including

Justified, Louie and the critically acclaimed but canceled

Terriers.

The greatest challenge these days, he says, is finding

a program that will cut through an increasingly

crowded marketplace. “Sometimes you feel like you

have to light your hair on ! re just to get people to pay

attention to you,” he says. “The show has to be great,

good does not cut it.”

A great FX series is one that is surprising, visceral

and most importantly has a point of view. Grad sees

an opportunity for FX to make inroads particularly in

comedy with its brand of smart and funny, exemplified

by a show like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. “We

feel like there’s a lot of room to play with, we feel like

we’re just getting started on comedy,” he says.

At News Corp., Grad has had the bene! t of learning

from mentors like Peter Liguori, Kevin Reilly and John

Landgraf, but he doesn’t spend his time angling to get

to their level: “I’d rather be doing my job here, making

shows that I respect and think are great than running a

network somewhere else that’s not making programming

that I would be inspired by,” he says.