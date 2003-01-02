Nick GAS, CBS team up on kiddie golf special

Nickelodeon's digital sports channel, Nickelodeon GAS, and CBS Sports are

teaming up to create a golf special for kids.

Fairway Heroes of the PGA Tour features two 12-year-olds who won the

chance to spend time with golf stars like Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.

The special premieres Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. on CBS, and it will replay on Nickdelodon

Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. and again on Nick GAS at 8:30 p.m.