Nick cops Saturday a.m. crown

Nickelodeon nabbed the top spot among broadcast and cable networks for Saturday mornings (8 .m. - 12 p.m.) during February 2001 sweeps, fueled largely by Rugrats, the highest-rated kids show during the period.

Scoring a 4.9 national rating/20 share among kids 2-11, Nick topped Fox (2.8/11 in that demographic) and the WB (2.8/11), which both tied for second place. Nick's performance was 23% better in rating than its year-ago marks for the same period.

In comparison, Fox was off-track by 20%, while the WB was down by 33%. Also-rans in the kids cartoon race included ABC (2.5/11), CBS (2.1/9), Cartoon Network (1.5/6), PBS (1.6/6), Disney Channel (1.5/6) and Fox Family Channel (0.7/3). - Susanne Ault