Nick Charles Taking Leave Of Absence From Showtime

Showtime announced Wednesday that boxing announcer Nick Charles is taking a leave of absence from the network effective immediately due to Stage IV urothelial carcinoma.



“All of us at Showtime are behind Nick and his family in this difficult fight,” said Ken Hershman, Senior VP and General Manager of Showtime Sports in a press release. “We look forward to his full recovery and return to ShoBox telecasts.”

"Having bladder cancer is clearly the greatest challenge of my life,'' said Charles. "Now it's time for a face-first assault. Like a fighter, just give me one round at a time and I'll eventually win. I have a positive attitude, a strong Christian faith, and an amazing support system especially within the boxing family.”



Showtime released an email address (nickboxing@gmail.com) for those wishing to email good wishes to Charles.

