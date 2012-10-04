NHL's Daly Apologizes to Fans About Lockout

The National Hockey League Thursday announced the cancellation of all regular-season games through Oct. 24, marking the first games lost due to the lockout.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly issued a statement Thursday, apologizing to fans. "The game deserves better, the fans better and the people who derive income from their connection to the NHL deserve better."

The league is embroiled in yet another labor dispute -- its fourth since 1992 -- which began when the collective bargaining agreement expired Sept. 15. The last NHL lockout ended up lasting over ten months and canceled the entire 2004-05 season.

Daly's full statement below:

We were extremely disappointed to have to make [Thursday]'s announcement. The game deserves better, the fans deserve better and the people who derive income from their connection to the NHL deserve better.

We remain committed to doing everything in our power to forge an agreement that is fair to the players, fair to the teams and good for our fans.This is not about ‘winning' or ‘losing' a negotiation. This is about finding a solution that preserves the long-term health and stability of the League and the game.

We are committed to getting this done.