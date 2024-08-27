NHL's Anaheim Ducks Join the Bally Sports Exodus

The Anaheim Ducks will broadcast their games locally in Southern California on Fox -owned KCOP-TV, leaving the Bally Sports regional sports network, and its bankrupt operator, Diamond Sports Group, with just eight remaining NHL clubs under contract.

“We want to thank Diamond Sports Group and Bally Sports, and the personnel who have been incredible partners over the last 25 years who brought Ducks hockey to our region and fans," the Ducks said in a statement Tuesday.

The Ducks have agreed to air 65 games on KCOP. The team's games will also stream on A Parent Media's new direct-to-consumer app, Victory+.

“We are so pleased to announce that fans in our entire television market, via stream or traditional television (cable or over-the-air) will see locally broadcast games free of charge,” said Ducks President Aaron Teats in a statement. “It is a significant organizational priority to connect Ducks fans with our entire market and for every fan in our region to have the opportunity to watch Ducks games without cost across multiple, accessible platforms."

The Ducks join the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars, who also fled Bally Sports earlier this summer to set up hybrid broadcast/DTC arrangements for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Late last week, Diamond forged an agreement with the NHL and NBA to lower rights fees and continue carrying games locally for a handful of remaining teams. It was reported at the time that the Ducks were among those squads.

Diamond is expected to exit Chapter 11 in the fall.