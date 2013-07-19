NHL Players Reach Deal for Winter Olympics Participation

The National Hockey League and its players association have

reached a deal with the International Ice Hockey Federation and International

Olympic Committee to participate in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.





The NHL will break from the 2013-14 regular season schedule

from Feb. 9-26 to allow for participation. The Olympics are scheduled for Feb.

7-23 and will be carried by NBCUniversal in U.S.





NBC Sports Group chairman Mark Lazarus had previously

expressed optimism that NHL players would be a part of the Games. Hockey is

usually one of the highest-rated and most-viewed events during the Winter

Olympics, along with figure skating.



NBC's

presentation of Canada's 3-2 triumph over the USA in the gold medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics averaged

27.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data, making it the most-watched

hockey broadcast in this nation since the 32.8 million for the gold

medal-clinching USA vs. Finland 1980 game from the Lake Placid Olympics on Feb.

24, 1980. The "Miracle on Ice" USA-Russia semifinal game of that

tournament averaged 34.2 million viewers for ABC on tape delay on Feb 22, 1980.

"The National Hockey League features the

most international player population in professional sports, and our outstanding

athletes take tremendous pride in representing their homelands on the global

stage," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. "The decision to

participate in the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi was in many ways a

difficult one, but one that we know will be well received by our Players and,

most importantly, by the vast majority of our fans and sports fans

everywhere."