NHL Network Skates To AT&T Carriage Deal

NHL Network, the National Hockey League’s 24-hour cable network, has reached a deal with telco AT&T for carriage on its fledgling U-verse TV video service, which is currently available in parts of Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

U-verse TV will carry both the standard-definition and high-definition versions of NFL Network, which offers 24-hour, all-access hockey coverage, including live games, daily highlight shows, up-to-the-minute hockey news, and exclusive hockey programming and special events.

NHL Network is available as part of U-verse TV’s U400 programming package or “The Sports Package,” which costs an additional $10 a month. It can be found in standard-definition on channel 638 and in HD on channel 1638.

"We are thrilled to have secured distribution of NHL Network through AT&T—a leader in the communications field," said Jody Shapiro, senior vice president of distribution, NHL Network, in a statement. "This agreement is an important step in expanding NHL Network's reach, while providing AT&T U-verse TV customers access to comprehensive hockey coverage 24-hours a day."