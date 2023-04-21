NHL, NBA Playoffs; Davis-Garcia PPV Boxing Event: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 22-23)

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers during the second period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on April 20, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

The live TV sports lineup for a busy April weekend begins in the boxing ring as Showtime distributes a much-anticipated pay-per-view boxing event featuring undefeated lightweights Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

The Davis-Garcia fight is the second PPV boxing event for Davis this year and the fourth overall for the category so far in 2023. Davis-Garcia will be distributed by In Demand, PPV.com and DAZN PPV for a suggested retail price of $84.99.

On the ice, the NHL winds down the first round of its postseason with a Saturday tripleheader of game three’s on TBS including the Vegas Golden Knights-Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken contests. Also, ABC will air game three of the New Jersey Devils-New York Rangers matchup.

On Sunday, TBS will air game four coverage of the Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings series, while game four of the Carolina Hurricanes-New York Islanders and Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers matchups will air on TNT.

On the court, the first round of the NBA playoffs continue on Saturday afternoon with the Philadelphia 76’ers looking to close out the Brooklyn Nets in game four of their series on TNT, while the Phoenix Suns look to go up three games to one over the Los Angeles Clippers, also on TNT. ESPN will air a primetime doubleheader featuring two game three matchups – The Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers. Both series are tied at one game apiece.

On Sunday, ABC will air game four of the Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors playoff series, while TNT will air game four of the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves series.

Peacock on Sunday will launch its 19-game MLB Sunday Leadoff live streaming baseball package with the Philadelphia Phillies-Colorado Rockies game. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will pit the New York Mets against the San Francisco Giants.

Also on Sunday CBS will offer championship round coverage of the Professional Bull Riders' Great Northwest Invitational event, while Fox will televise the Pro Bowlers Association’s World Series of Bowling championship.