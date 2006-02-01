NHL Hires William Morris

The National Hockey League has hired the William Morris Agency (WMA) to represent the league’s interests within the entertainment community.

The league wants WMA to help it integrate players and the NHL brand into TV, film and new media, including facilitating media and marketing relationships in the entertainment community and helping develop NHL-influenced TV and film programming.

Jim Wiatt, Paul Furia and Lon Rosen will make up William Morris’s NHL team. The NHL also has existing relationships with Rogers & Cowan in Los Angeles and Rubenstein Associates in New York.

The league returned to action this year after an extended work stoppage and is currently in the first year of new national television deals with NBC and Comcast’s OLN (Outdoor Life Network).