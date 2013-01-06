NHL Finally Nets Tentative Agreement

A marathon negotiation session that started Saturday and ended early Sunday morning has resulted in the National Hockey League and its players finally putting a new collective bargaining agreement in the back of the net.

Following 113 days of a labor stoppage that has claimed contests through Jan. 14 and iced All-Star weekend, the parties, after negotiating for some 16 hours, struck a tentative accord.

"We have reached an agreement of a framework of a new CBA," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6.

"Any process like this is difficult; it can be long," noted NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr. "We have the framework of a deal."

On its website, the NHL indicates that the "new CBA, which still must be drafted and formerly approved by both parties, would replace the agreement that expired Sept. 15."

