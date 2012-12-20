NHL Announces More Cancellations
The National Hockey League announced that all games through
Jan. 14 have been canceled, meaning the four-month lockout will bleed into the
new year.
The league has been unable to agree on a new Collective
Bargaining Agreement with NHL Players Association, which is needed to resume
play. With the new cancelations, the total number of games lost is now
625, or 50.8% of the season.
Time is running out for any hope of a condensed season; if
the season is lost it would be its first since the 2004-05 campaign. That year,
the league officially put the season on ice in February 2005.
