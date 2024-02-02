NHL All-Star Weekend, NFL Pro Bowl Games: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Feb. 3-4)

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers takes aim at the goal during the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

The TV sports lineup for the first weekend of February begins on the ice with the NHL All-Star weekend festivities.

ABC on Saturday will televise the NHL All-Star Game, which will feature four teams who will face off in two, three-on-three games. The winners of the two games will then face one another to determine the All-Star game champion. The player captains of the four teams are Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche).

On Sunday, ESPN and ABC will air the NFL Pro Bowl Games, which include a flag football game featuring NFL players Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) and Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals).

On the pro basketball court, ABC on Saturday will air a primetime NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

In women’s college basketball, Sunday’s action includes top-ranked South Carolina against Ole Miss on ESPN2, second-ranked Kansas State playing Texas on FS1, and fourth-ranked Stanford going up against No. 7 UCLA on ESPN2. On Saturday, third-ranked Iowa battles Maryland on Fox.

On the men’s side, Saturday’s schedule features top-ranked UConn meeting St. John’s on Fox, fourth-ranked Houston playing No. 8 Kansas on ESPN, third-ranked North Carolina battling No. 7 Duke on ESPN, and fifth-ranked Tennessee facing No. 10 Kentucky on ESPN. On Sunday, second-ranked Purdue plays No. 6 Wisconsin on CBS.

On the bowling lanes, FS1 Saturday will air coverage of the PBA U.S. Open tournament, while on the links, CBS and Golf Channel will televise late-round action from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

In the boxing ring, Peacock will televise a fight card featuring top light heavyweight contenders Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez.