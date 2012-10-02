NHK, CBCReceive International Emmys

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

has presented a 2012 International Emmy for News to the Japanese public

broadcaster NHK and an International Emmy in the Current Affairs category to

CBC Television in Canada.





NHK won with its "Great East Japan Earthquake Emergency

News" report, which covered the largest earthquake in the country's history on

March 21, 2011. This is the second International Emmy in a row for NHK, which

won for Current Affairs in 2011.





CBC won for Current Affairs with its "Haiti's Orphans: One

Year After the Earthquake," which followed the story of three orphaned

children.





"We congratulate the outstanding editorial and production

teams behind CBC Television's and NHK's riveting reports for their first Emmy

wins in these categories." said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the

International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, in a statement.





Nominees for 15 other International Emmy Award categories

will be announced at MIPCOM on Oct. 8 in Cannes, France.