NHK, CBCReceive International Emmys
The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
has presented a 2012 International Emmy for News to the Japanese public
broadcaster NHK and an International Emmy in the Current Affairs category to
CBC Television in Canada.
NHK won with its "Great East Japan Earthquake Emergency
News" report, which covered the largest earthquake in the country's history on
March 21, 2011. This is the second International Emmy in a row for NHK, which
won for Current Affairs in 2011.
CBC won for Current Affairs with its "Haiti's Orphans: One
Year After the Earthquake," which followed the story of three orphaned
children.
"We congratulate the outstanding editorial and production
teams behind CBC Television's and NHK's riveting reports for their first Emmy
wins in these categories." said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the
International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, in a statement.
Nominees for 15 other International Emmy Award categories
will be announced at MIPCOM on Oct. 8 in Cannes, France.
