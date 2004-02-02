Trending

NFL’s Heggans Heads for Collegiate Images

By

Derrick Heggans, the National Football League’s assistant counsel for broadcast operations, is joining Collegiate Images as senior vice president and chief operating officer.

During his six years with the NFL, he helped negotiate and structure a number of broadcast contracts for the NFL, NFL Films and NFL Enterprises.

Collegiate manages the distribution of archival sports footage from colleges and universities to broadcast rightsholders, among others.