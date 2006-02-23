NFL Vet Danielson Joins CBS Sports

Former NFL quarterback Gary Danielson has been tapped by CBS Sports to fill the lead analyst role for the network’s coverage of college football. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports Executive VP/executive producer Tony Petitti.

Danielson will be partnered with play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist.

Danielson was previously an analyst with ABC Sports. He has also, since 1991, been an analyst for ESPN’s college football. Before joining ABC, Danielson was an analyst for the Detroit Lions’ preseason games.

Danielson played for the Lions from 1976-85, when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He retired from the NFL in 1988.

While on the Lions team, Danielson reported and anchored part-time, during the off-season, for WDIV Detroit.