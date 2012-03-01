'NFL Today's James Brown to Be Special Correspondent for CBSNews
CBS
News announced Thursday that NFL Today and Inside the NFL host
James Brown will join the network's news division as a special
correspondent.
Brown
– who is best known for hosting CBS' Sunday morning NFL pre-game show, The
NFL Today, as well as Showtime's Inside the NFL – will contribute
original reported pieces and appear on various CBS News broadcasts. He begins
Saturday.
"Audiences
know [Brown] as the face of The NFL Today and other sports broadcasts –
what they may not know is his curiosity about the news," said CBS News
president David Rhodes. "His wide-ranging interests from sports to faith to
community service will be great assets to CBS News and to our viewers."
"James
Brown is among the very best in our business," said Jeff Fager, CBS News
chairman and executive producer of 60 Minutes. "He is a fixture at CBS
Sports and will be a great addition to CBS News because of his abilities, and
because he also happens to be a great human being."
