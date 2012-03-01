'NFL Today's James Brown to Be Special Correspondent for CBSNews

CBS

News announced Thursday that NFL Today and Inside the NFL host

James Brown will join the network's news division as a special

correspondent.

Brown

– who is best known for hosting CBS' Sunday morning NFL pre-game show, The

NFL Today, as well as Showtime's Inside the NFL – will contribute

original reported pieces and appear on various CBS News broadcasts. He begins

Saturday.

"Audiences

know [Brown] as the face of The NFL Today and other sports broadcasts –

what they may not know is his curiosity about the news," said CBS News

president David Rhodes. "His wide-ranging interests from sports to faith to

community service will be great assets to CBS News and to our viewers."

"James

Brown is among the very best in our business," said Jeff Fager, CBS News

chairman and executive producer of 60 Minutes. "He is a fixture at CBS

Sports and will be a great addition to CBS News because of his abilities, and

because he also happens to be a great human being."