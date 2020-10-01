NFL to Move Titans-Steelers Game to Later in the Season Amid More Positive COVID-19 Tests

The NFL Thursday said it will now push the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game to later in the season after more Titans players and staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement, the league said the week four game initially slated for this Sunday will be "rescheduled to later in the season" after a Titans player and personnel member tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number to 11 team members, according to CBS.com. The Titans facility, which was closed earlier this week, will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice, said the statement.

The announcement comes a day after the league said it had hoped to play the game either Monday or Tuesday night.

As the NFL looks to manage COVID-19 outbreaks, Major League Baseball is planning to allow limited fan attendance to its National League Championship Series and World Series games to be held in Texas, according to the New York Times.

The games will be held in Arlington at the Texas Rangers' new retractable-roof stadium -- the first time the World Series will be held at a neutral site. The league will make 11,500 tickets available per game to sit in the stands and in luxury suites, according to the Times.

The league will not sell tickets to division series games, which will be held in Houston and Arlington for the National League and in Los Angeles and San Diego for the American League. The league is also not planning to sell tickets to the A.L. Championship Series, which will be played in San Diego, according to the report.