'NFL Sunday Ticket' Bidding Reportedly Down to Amazon and Apple

Amazon and Apple remain the leading bidders to take over as the exclusive platform provider for NFL Sunday Ticket, once DirecTV's current license for the out-of-market games package expires at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

Speaking to inside sources, Sports Business News' John Ourand reports that one of the two tech giants will pay more than $2 billion a season for NFL Sunday Ticket, well above the $1.4 billion being currently paid by DirecTV.

Also according to Ourand's report, DirecTV may maintain piece of NFL Sunday Ticket as the exclusive out-of-home provider, where it can continue to offer the service to venues like restaurants and bars.

Disney, meanwhile, hasn't ended its quest to obtain the asset for ESPN, but the report said Disney management is cool to spending the kind of money that it might take to get the package.

Amazon has already begun ramping up its NFL broadcast infrastructure after agreeing to pay the NFL a reported $1 billion a year to take over as the exclusive broadcast partner of Thursday Night Football.

It was reported Monday that Amazon is in talks with just-retired longtime New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton about becoming an oniair personality for Thursday Night Football.