NFL scores mixed ratings results
Late national NFL telecasts featuring overtime games on Fox rallied opening day ratings, while early afternoon CBS numbers slumped slightly.
Overtime finishes in the St. Louis Rams-Philadelphia Eagles game and the San Francisco 49ers-Atlanta Falcons contest on Sunday boosted the average late game ratings to a 14.0, 27 share on Fox. Fox scored an 11.0/24 on its early regional games on Sunday. The resulting 12.5/26 average for its doubleheader represented a 36% jump over CBS's opening day doubleheader average last year.
Meanwhile, CBS's early regional slate of games produced a 9.2/20, a 12% dip from last year's opening day average rating of 10.5/232 for CBS's early afternoon contests.
- Richard Tedesco
