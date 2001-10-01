NFL ratings still mixed after resumption

NFL ratings on CBS and Fox were mixed again in the league's second week of

play after its hiatus following the terrorist attacks.

CBS provided a strong draw with its late afternoon

national game, the Baltimore Ravens' 20-13 win over the Denver Broncos, which

pulled a 12.0 rating, 23 share in Nielsen overnight numbers.

That was a 22% jump over the 9.8/21 it scored in a comparable doubleheader in

the third week of last season.

CBS's early regional contests averaged a 9.6/21, a 13% increase over last season's 8.5/20.

Fox's four-game slate of regional games drew a 9.0/19,

down 19% from last season's 11.1/23 average in the season's third week.

One of those games, the New York Giants 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, scored an 11.5/24 in the New York market, a notable improvement over last week, when the Giants contest fell 30% below the Giants' average game rating last season.

