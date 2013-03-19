NFL, Providence Equity Form Investment Partnership

Private equity giant Providence Equity Partners has teamed up with the National Football League to form a global strategic partnership to invest primarily in sports and entertainment related media assets.

The NFL and Providence will each commit equity to the partnership and operate it jointly, leveraging both entities' media expertise. The partnership will target growth equity investments of approximately $25 million to $50 million in private companies around the world and have the capacity to make larger investments as needed.

"We are excited to partner with Providence, a leading player in the media sector, to identify and support the growth of high quality media assets around the globe," said NFL executive vice preosdnet of business ventures Eric Grubman in a statement. "We selected Providence as our partner because they share our vision of the opportunities and bring exceptional experience and relationships in the industry. Together we will focus on innovative media assets that create meaningful value for both the business of the NFL and our fans."

