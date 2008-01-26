NFL Network Taps NVision for Super Bowl

NFL Network is relying on master control technology from Grass Valley, Calif.-based NVision to support its remote coverage leading up to and after Super Bowl XLII.

The NFL Network plans more than 100 hours of news, features, interviews, press conferences and pre- and post-game shows from various venues in Arizona.

To coordinate feeds from venues including the NFL Experience, the NFL Convention Center (Phoenix) and the hotels for the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) representatives, NFL Network is using NVision's NV5128-MC multi-channel master control, NV 915 router control and the NV9640 router control panel, which offers up to 30 reprogrammable LCD buttons.

"Based on our years of experience with NVision routers for the NFL, we knew NVision switching equipment could give us the reliability and ease of use needed to manage hundreds of feeds from numerous venues for seamless delivery to our broadcast viewing audience," Jeff Howard, NFL Network senior executive for engineering and broadcast technologies, said in a statement.