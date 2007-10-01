NFL Network to Air College Game

NFL Network will air its first-ever regular-season college-football game Saturday when it presents the 2007 Circle City Classic featuring the Winston-Salem State University Rams and the Florida A&M University Rattlers.

Spero Dedes and five-time Pro Bowler Sterling Sharpe will call the game for the National Football League’s cable channel.

Proceeds from the Circle City Classic help to fund scholarships and youth initiatives for founders the Indiana Black Expo and the Indiana Sports Corp.