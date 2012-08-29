NFL Network Adds Tomlinson to Its Backfield
Former NFL Most Valuable Player LaDainian Tomlinson has
joined the NFL Network.
Tomlinson will serve as an analyst on the network's new
Sunday morning show, First on the Field, which premieres Sept. 9, the
first Sunday of the season. The two-hour morning program will run from 7-9 a.m.
ET, and feature live reports from the day's game sites. Tomlinson will be
joined by fellow analysts Sterling Sharpe, Michael Lombardi and host Melissa
Stark.
"We are excited to add LaDainian Tomlinson to the NFL
Network team and what better way to introduce him on a new show to kick off NFL
Sundays," said NFL Network executive producerEric Weinberger.
"Our seasoned First on the Field roster will benefit from the
fresh off-the-field perspective from one of history's top running backs.
Tomlinson played from 2001-11, with most of those as a
member of the San Diego Chargers. A five-time Pro Bowl running back, he won the
league's Most Valuable Player award in 2006.
