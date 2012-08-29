NFL Network Adds Tomlinson to Its Backfield

Former NFL Most Valuable Player LaDainian Tomlinson has

joined the NFL Network.





Tomlinson will serve as an analyst on the network's new

Sunday morning show, First on the Field, which premieres Sept. 9, the

first Sunday of the season. The two-hour morning program will run from 7-9 a.m.

ET, and feature live reports from the day's game sites. Tomlinson will be

joined by fellow analysts Sterling Sharpe, Michael Lombardi and host Melissa

Stark.





"We are excited to add LaDainian Tomlinson to the NFL

Network team and what better way to introduce him on a new show to kick off NFL

Sundays," said NFL Network executive producerEric Weinberger.

"Our seasoned First on the Field roster will benefit from the

fresh off-the-field perspective from one of history's top running backs.





Tomlinson played from 2001-11, with most of those as a

member of the San Diego Chargers. A five-time Pro Bowl running back, he won the

league's Most Valuable Player award in 2006.