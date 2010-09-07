NFL Network Adds Theismann to 'Thursday Night Football' Booth

NFL Network has added Joe Theismann to its primetime booth.

The

former Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Washington Redskins and

veteran broadcaster will join Bob Papa and Matt Millen on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football,

when the pro football league's in-house service kicks off its schedule

on Nov. 11, with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Atlanta Falcons.

Theismann,

who led Washington to a Super Bowl XVII triumph and an appearance in

the championship game the following year, made his first broadcast

appearance in 1985, calling Super Bowl XIX alongside Frank Gifford and

Don Meredith on ABC. In 1988, Theismann became a staple in the broadcast

booth for ESPN's Sunday Night Football for the next 16 years, followed by a stint on the network's Monday Night Football telecast.

