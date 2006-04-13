NFL Network Adds to Season Roster

The NFL Network has hired long-time ABC Sports producer Mark Loomis and veteran NBC Sports Director John Gonzalez to oversee coverage of its first season of regular-season football telecasts this fall.

A 16-year veteran of ABC Sports, Loomis produced three NCAA football championship games, and for the past two years was also the coordinating producer of ABC’s coverage of the PGA golf tour.

Gonzalez has been directing for NBC for 28 years and is a veteran of four Super Bowls and 20 seasons of NFL coverage.He will continue in his role at NBC, which includes covering Notre Dame football games and the Dew Action Tour.

The NFL’s cable network launches its first season of a Thursday-Saturday package of eight regular-season games on Thanksgiving night.