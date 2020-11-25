NFL Moves Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving Game to Sunday

The NFL has moved its Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers Thanksgiving night game to Sunday after several Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said the game -- one of three NFL games scheduled for Nov. 26 -- will be played Sunday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” after seven Ravens players -- including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins -- tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN.com.

Week 12 Schedule Change: The @Ravens at @steelers game scheduled for tomorrow has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29. https://t.co/hEpEeNmoqO pic.twitter.com/2RfWOlPK3jNovember 25, 2020

The game is the 13th of the 2020 NFL season that has been postponed or moved due to coronavirus-related issues, said ESPN.

The two other Thanksgiving day games -- Houston Texans-Detroit Lions and Washington Team-Dallas Cowboys -- will be played as scheduled.