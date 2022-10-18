NFL, MLB Score Big With Watch-Time, TV Ad Impressions: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of October 10-16, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

Once again the NFL is dominating watch-time, accounting for 6.83% of minutes watched from October 10-16, up slightly from the previous week’s 6.31%.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

The top 10 programs all retain their positions week-over-week, although NFL and MLB were the only two that saw increased watch-time, with baseball being boosted by the division series.

Murder, She Wrote jumps into the ranking as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries aired additional episodes in tribute to Angela Lansbury, who died on October 11 at the age of 96. The show captured over 41% of the network’s watch-time for the week.

The only other week-over-week newcomer to our top 25 is The First 48, moving from No. 26 to No. 19.

Blue Bloods, which recently kicked off season 13, moves up a spot to No. 11, although total watch-time had a slight decline (0.51% to 0.49%).

CBS continues to lead our network ranking, thanks mostly to football. NFL and college football combined for over 36% of the total watch-time on CBS, up from 19% combined the previous week.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from October 10-16:

Fox Sports 1 rockets from No. 31 to No. 8 week-over-week, thanks in part to MLB games and the pre/post-game coverage.

Other top 25 newcomers include TNT (from No. 27 to No. 22) and Discovery Channel (No. 26 to No. 24).

TBS jumps up to No. 7 from No. 16, with MLB games delivering over 68% of the watch-time.

Although TLC and TV Land both move up a spot, they had modest decreases in week-over-week watch-time (from 1.08% to 1.04% and 1.06% to 1.01%, respectively).

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the real-time TV measurement company. Rankings are by share of TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

The NFL maintains its upward trajectory, delivering the highest share of TV ad impressions (12.88%), a slight increase from the previous week's 12.51%. MLB overtakes college football, with 8.32% and 7.25% share in impressions, respectively.

More insights about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

Although The Price Is Right maintained its 1.15% share of impressions from last week, it moves up to No. 5 (from No. 8 previously).

News- and talk-related programs sit in 13 of the 25 spots in our ranking, led by Good Morning America at No. 4.

General Hospital increased its ad impressions week-over-week, from 0.64% to 0.68%.

Both ABC World News Tonight With David Muir and NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt increased their share of impressions and move up the ranking compared with the previous week.

CBS is No. 1 in ranking of networks by share of TV ad impressions for the fourth week in a row. The network delivered 18.6% on TV ad impressions from October 10-16, up from 16.1% the previous week.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions: