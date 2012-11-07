NFL Markets $60 Video Football Card

The NFL has found a new use for all that NFL Films video, a

$60 football trading card.

The NFL has teamed with Keepr

Media on a collectible USB plug-in card that features archival footage from

NFL greats combined with stats and AP photos.

The price tag is $59.95, but a portion of that goes to

benefit the NFL Players Care Foundation and other groups helping retired

players. The league also says it will donate 100% of the licensing revenue it

gets from Keepr to the foundation.

The first 10 releases are Mike Ditka, Franco Harris, Sonny

Jurgensen, Howie Long, Joe Montana, Walter Payton, Deion Sanders, Phil Simms,

Roger Staubach, and Johnny Unitas.