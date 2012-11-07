NFL Markets $60 Video Football Card
The NFL has found a new use for all that NFL Films video, a
$60 football trading card.
The NFL has teamed with Keepr
Media on a collectible USB plug-in card that features archival footage from
NFL greats combined with stats and AP photos.
The price tag is $59.95, but a portion of that goes to
benefit the NFL Players Care Foundation and other groups helping retired
players. The league also says it will donate 100% of the licensing revenue it
gets from Keepr to the foundation.
The first 10 releases are Mike Ditka, Franco Harris, Sonny
Jurgensen, Howie Long, Joe Montana, Walter Payton, Deion Sanders, Phil Simms,
Roger Staubach, and Johnny Unitas.
