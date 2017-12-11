NFL Makes Games Available on Verizon Mobile Properties

The National Football League announced a multi-year partnership with Verizon that allows Verizon digital and mobile properties to stream in market and national games, including playoff games and the Super Bowl.



Financial terms were not disclosed, but published reports said Verizon would pay about $500 million a year over the deal's five-year term. That's up from the previous four-year, $250-million a year pact.

The new deal kicks off in January, when Verizon’s Yahoo and Yahoo Sports will stream the NFL playoffs to fans on all mobile networks, not just Verizon customers. The games will also appear on Verizon’s go90 service and the NFL mobile app.

The agreement also includes NFL highlights and original content to be developed jointly by Verizon and the NFL.



The streaming deal comes at a time when NFL ratings are down for the league's broadcast partners.



Verizon will also continue to be an official sponsor of the NFL and offer experiences to customers who sign up for the Verizon Up rewards program.

“We’re making a commitment to fans for Verizon’s family of media properties to become the mobile destination for live sports,” said Lowell McAdam, Chairman and CEO of Verizon Communications. “The NFL is a great partner for us and we are excited to take its premier content across a massive mobile scale so viewers can enjoy live football and other original NFL content where and how they want it. We believe that partnerships like this are a win for fans, but also for partners and advertisers looking for a mobile-first experience.”

To watch the live mobile experience on Yahoo in January, download the Yahoo Sports app on iOS and Google Play.

“Verizon has been a key NFL partner, both in the distribution of games on NFL mobile and as a sponsor, since 2010 and we’re thrilled to be both extending and expanding our relationship with them,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Our expanded partnership with Verizon is great for our fans. Starting with the upcoming playoffs and for seasons to come, live NFL action directly on your mobile device - regardless of carrier - will give millions of fans additional ways to follow their favorite sport.”