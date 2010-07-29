NFL Insider To Join NFL Network

Jay Glazer,

Mr. "NFL Insider" on Fox Sports Sunday as well as lead NFL writer and

host of a show on Foxsports.com, has been tapped to be a contributor

to NFL Network.



He will

appear on NFL Total Access as well as other shows and specials. He is no

stranger to the net, having appeared on its Super Bowl special.



He will make

his first contributions during preseason starting in August. Glazer

said in a statement that he will continue to do breaking news for his

"main gig" at Fox, while providing "insights and

opinions" for NFL Net.