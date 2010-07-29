NFL Insider To Join NFL Network
Jay Glazer,
Mr. "NFL Insider" on Fox Sports Sunday as well as lead NFL writer and
host of a show on Foxsports.com, has been tapped to be a contributor
to NFL Network.
He will
appear on NFL Total Access as well as other shows and specials. He is no
stranger to the net, having appeared on its Super Bowl special.
He will make
his first contributions during preseason starting in August. Glazer
said in a statement that he will continue to do breaking news for his
"main gig" at Fox, while providing "insights and
opinions" for NFL Net.
