NFL games show ratings momentum
NFL games produced strong ratings action on both CBS and Fox on Sunday.
CBS's doubleheader produced an 11.5 average rating, 22 share in Nielsen overnight numbers, a 17% jump from last season's 9.8/20 for a single game Sunday. Yesterday's late primary game, the Oakland Raiders-New York Giants contest, pulled a 13.1/23 as CBS's high scorer on the day.
Fox's primary coverage of the San Francisco 49ers-Indianapolis Colts contest drew an 11.4 rating, reflecting Fox's 11.3, 23 share average on Sunday. That was a 7% drop from last season's 12.1/23 for a doubleheader.
- Richard Tedesco
