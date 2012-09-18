NFL Films President Steve Sabol Dies at 69

Steve Sabol, president of NFL Films, passed away Tuesday

following an 18-month battle with brain cancer. He was 69.





NFL Films is the league's production company responsible for

its commercials, TV programs, documentary films, among others. Sabol had been

with NFL Films since its inception in 1962, when his father, Ed, founded the

company. Ed Sabol was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.





"Steve Sabol was the creative genius behind the

remarkable work of NFL Films," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Steve's passion for football was matched by his incredible talent and

energy. Steve's legacy will be part of the NFL forever. He was a major

contributor to the success of the NFL, a man who changed the way we look at

football and sports, and a great friend."





Sabol is the recipient of 35 Emmy awards for writing,

cinematography, editing, directing and producing. In 2003, the National Academy

of Television Arts & Sciences honored Sabol and his father with the

Lifetime Achievement Emmy for "revolutionizing the way America watches

football and setting the standard in sports filmmaking."





Click here to view theleague's tribute video.

