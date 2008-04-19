NFL and Comcast Start Fighting Again

NFL Network plans to file a program-access complaint with the FCC over the nation's largest cable operator's decision to place the network on a sports tier.

"After months of unproductive efforts by network executives to make NFL Network and its popular football programming available on a fair basis to the 24.2 million subscriber homes served by Comcast systems, NFL Network has concluded that it has no choice but to bring a complaint under the Cable Act of 1992," the network said in a statement announcing the complaint.

Sena Fitzmaurice, Comcast's director of corporate communications and government affairs, said the cable operator makes "the NFL Network available to all of our customers on a tier of service that the NFL agreed to by contract."