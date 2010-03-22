Next Wave Nominations Due

The nomination process for B&C’s 2010 Next Wave of Leaders, the annual list of executives who are the rising stars in the TV industry, is now open.



Every year, B&C honors a group of people who have already done great things, and are expected to continue that trend for years to come. This group is not in the CEO seat just yet. Rather, this list reveals the emerging TV professionals to watch, as their innovative, impactful ways of doing business now indicate they will likely be in the top spots—perhaps sooner than later.



The Class of 2010 will be celebrated in the magazine and Web pages of B&C on June 14. Nominations for Next Wave should include information on the candidate’s recent accomplishments, how those wins impacted the business, and why they are expected to continue to ascend. Include a full bio as well.



E-mail all nominations to bncletters@nbmedia.com. The deadline is March 30 at noon ET. Nominations received after that time will not be accepted.