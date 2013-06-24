Next Wave of Leaders Alums: Where Are They Now?

RELATED: The B&C 2013 Next Wave of Leaders



As we welcome new members into our Next Wave of Leaders ranks, we offer a brief overview of some notable alumni and where they are now. Noted below are year of inclusion and title at that time.



Joe Earley(2009, executive VP of marketing, Fox) -- As a versatile player on the Fox lot, Earley has long made his mark, guiding a range of efforts from digital campaigns to communications strategy. His value was such that in 2012 he was upped to COO, serving essentially as president Kevin Reilly's No. 2 at a pivotal moment for the network.



Scott Koondel(2010, president of distribution, CBS Television Distribution) -- While he had an important role three years ago when he joined the Next Wave roster, Koondel earned a subsequent promotion to senior VP, corporate licensing and distribution for CBS Corp. The new position expanded his purview in dramatic ways. He has been a key architect of groundbreaking deals such as the one for Steven King limited series Under the Dome, which Amazon will stream four days after the linear premiere.



Elliott Wiser(2011, corporate VP of news and local broadcasting, Bright House Networks) -- Wiser earned a spot on our list for pioneering new multiplatform coverage methods for Bright House's 24-hour cable news networks in Florida. Having taken note of his expertise in the area, Gannett this month named Wiser president and general manager at WTSP in Tampa-St. Petersburg.



Lisa Gregorian(2008, executive VP of worldwide marketing, Warner Bros. TV Group) -- As WBTV has continued its run as a dominant industry force, Gregorian has also continued her rise up the chain. She is now CMO of the division. In May, when Bruce Rosenblum's milestone exit was finalized, the company kept Gregorian firmly planted while a few other players were shuffled around in an extensive reorg.



Courteney Monroe (2009, executive VP consumer marketing, HBO) -- After a long run at HBO, Monroe shifted in 2012 to National Geographic Channel, assuming the CMO role. She has helped NGC set viewership records, such as with its first scripted drama, Killing Lincoln in February, which became the most-watched show in Nat Geo history. Her innovations included putting stickers over Lincoln's face on $40,000 worth of $5 bills.