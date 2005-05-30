The Next Wave
By Staff
Every year, B&C picks the Next Wave of outstanding female executives from the media world. And they always have some things in common: They’re all women who are gathering influence, changing attitudes and challenging the stereotypes as their careers are ticking forward. This year, we whittled down a long list to a dozen women who are making a difference in a rapidly changing media world. Our Next Wave this year includes writers, producers, a reporter, programming executives, a public-affairs specialist and even a fashion model expanding her career. On these pages, we chronicle the feats of women whose names you’ll be reading about for years to come.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.