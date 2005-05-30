Every year, B&C picks the Next Wave of outstanding female executives from the media world. And they always have some things in common: They’re all women who are gathering influence, changing attitudes and challenging the stereotypes as their careers are ticking forward. This year, we whittled down a long list to a dozen women who are making a difference in a rapidly changing media world. Our Next Wave this year includes writers, producers, a reporter, programming executives, a public-affairs specialist and even a fashion model expanding her career. On these pages, we chronicle the feats of women whose names you’ll be reading about for years to come.