Next TV: EPIX Chief Greenberg Implores TV Industry to 'Get Back Into the Disruption Business'

New York -- The TV industry needs to "be brave enough to

disrupt ourselves before others disrupt us," EPIX topper and cable industry

veteran Mark Greenberg said in a rallying cry keynote presentation Thursday

morning at B&C/Multichannel News' Next TV Summit in New

York City.

Pointing to failures of the music industry to thrive in the

digital age as a cautionary tale and the result of "arrogance, ignorance and

indifference," Greenberg called upon the TV industry to return to its roots of

breaking the rules.

He noted the "aha moment" for the music industry came when

the top CEOs searched Napster and found everything was available on the

service—even unreleased tracks. In a follow-up Q&A with Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark

Robichaux, Greenberg shared that when he started with EPIX, he sat with the

board and Googled "I want to watch Iron

Man" and saw hundreds of illegal sites pop up.

"I thought (Paramount Pictures chairman-CEO) Brad Grey was

going to have a heart attack," said Greenberg, who is president-CEO of Studio 3

Partners, the parent company of the new premium entertainment cable channel

EPIX, which is a joint venture between Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate

and MGM.

Greenberg said the path forward for TV is to embrace change,

competition, as well as consumer choice and control in order to be relevant to

new generations.

Change is a way of life for millennials, he said,

illustrating the pace of change by presenting a couple of comparative images on

a large screen: One, an image of the crowd gathered in 2005 to see the naming

of Pope Benedict, and the other an image of the crowd gathered for Pope Francis

last week. In the 2005 image, the people had no devices in hand. In 2013, a

lit-up mobile device appeared in nearly every hand held up in the air

apparently recording the event.

Greenberg called Internet TV a fourth platform in a long

history of disruptive TV platforms that started with cable, followed by

satellite and then by telcos.

The mantra of the digital age has been "adapt or die,"

Greenberg said. But the real mantra should be "disrupt or be disrupted" and now

is the time to "get back into the disruption business."

Greenberg said one thing that needs to be discussed today in

a real way is cable cord-cutting—not to ignore it: "There's no facilities-based

MVPD, there isn't an operator out there, who isn't freaked out about changes."

And while competition has made the industry

better, he said, adversarial relationships are not productive, calling on

industry members to improve relationships between programmers and distributors:

"We've grown together, we've succeeded together and we want to do more

together."