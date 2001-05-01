Next Big Star shines on Pax

Previously syndicated to stations as a series of talent competition specials, Ed McMahon's Next Big Star has been turned into a 26-episode series for the Pax network.

Rolling out this August, Next Big Star will feature contestants found through open auditions around the country and through admissions sent to McMahon's Web site NextBigStar.com. Laugh In creator George Schlatter has been named an executive producer on Next Big Star, which will also include segments from celebrities that got their big break from McMahon's past talent showcase Star Search. On the show, contestants will advance towards a final competition where they will win cash and prizes. - Susanne Ault