Nexstar taps Smith

Mike Smith, general manager of WOAY-TV Oak Hill, W. Va., has been tapped by

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. to run its WDHN-TV Dothan, Ala., as vice president and GM.

Nexstar is currently managing the station pending the close of its purchase

of WDHN, targeted for Aug. 1.

Smith replaces Tom Wall, who is expected to stay on through August to help

with the transition.

Both Smith's current and future stations are ABC affiliates.

Smith is the former GM of WDTV(TV) Clarksburg, W. Va., and past president of

the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.