Nexstar Names Walsh at WROC

Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced that Jerry Walsh will become News Director at WROC Rochester. The announcement comes on the heels of Nexstar naming Louis Gattozzi the V.P. and G.M. of the CBS affiliate.

Walsh has been Operations Manager at WKTV in Utica/Rome (NY) for the past year.

Gattozzi said of the appointment, "[Walsh’s] insight and passion for relevant and comprehensive local news coverage will be a great asset for us and I look forward to working closely with him to take our award winning news product to new levels of excellence."

Walsh will also pitch in with the 10 p.m. newscast at Fox affiliate WUHF, which WROC has an agreement with. He starts May 7.