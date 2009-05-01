Nexstar Makes Katz National Ad Sales Rep For All Stations

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has decided to make Katz the national ad sales rep for all its stations.

Nexstar announced back in March that it was moving 22 of its stations in 14 markets to the rep firm from Petry and Blair, saying in had been impressed with Katz's handling of WTAJ Johnstown-Altoona, which it bought last year.

The company said Friday it was moving 26 more in 13 markets to Katz.

This go-around, 25 stations had been repped by Petry and one by HRP.

"We are expanding our relationship with Katz Television based on their performance with the 22 stations which were transferred to their representation last year," said Nexstar President Perry Sook. "By having all of our stations aligned with Katz' sales, research and programming capabilities we see the potential for greater sales synergies across the Nexstar station portfolio."

The move is effective immediately.