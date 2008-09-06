Nexstar Makes DirecTV, AT&T Deals
Nexstar Broadcasting Group inked multiyear retransmission-consent agreements with DirecTV and AT&T that give the pay TV services the nonexclusive rights to distribute Nexstar's local programming. The deals also allow DirecTV and AT&T to carry the standard-definition and HD signals of Nexstar stations.
Terms were not disclosed, but Nexstar chief Perry Sook, is an industry leader in pushing hard for cash retrans deals.
