Nexstar Inks Retrans Deal With Verizon

Nexstar Broadcasting Group reached a multi-year agreement for retransmission services with Verizon FiOS. The deal allows Verizon to distribute Nexstar content, including high-definition, on its fiber-optic TV service. Verizon will carry the FOX affiliate WFFT in Ft. Wayne, Ind., a market that launches FiOS this summer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nexstar Chairman, President and CEO Perry Sook commented, "We believe that this agreement means greater choice for viewers and reflects the evolving importance of locally produced video content to platform distributors. Along with the launch of our new media initiatives over the last year, our retransmission consent agreements have created significant and growing value from our platform. We continue to evaluate additional opportunities to derive value from our content with other new and emerging technologies."