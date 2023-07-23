Nexstar Ends Hawaiian Telcom Blackout, But Operator Is Still Complaining to the FCC About the Broadcaster's 'Negotiating Tactics'

Nexstar Media Group is entering the fourth week of a retrans kerfuffle that's seen over 200 stations blacked out on the No. 3 pay TV operator in the U.S., DirecTV.

But the Irving, Texas-based station group did manage to get past its differences with Hawaiian Telecom, restoring Fox affiliate KHON, KHII (MyNetwork), NewsNation and several other stations to the operator's grid.

The stations had been blacked out on Hawaiian Telecom since the beginning of July.

Earlier this month, Hawaiian Telecom complained to the FCC that Nexstar was negotiating in bad faith.

Hawaiian Telecom hasn't pulled that complaint just because it managed to reach a new broadcast retransmission agreement with Nexstar.

“Although we have reached an agreement with Nexstar, we will not drop our complaint at the FCC asserting that Nexstar violated federal law with its negotiating tactics, including using our customers as pawns,” said Filifotu Vaii, VP of consumer product sales for Hawaiian Telcom, in a statement.